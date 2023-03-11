To the editor — This letter is in regard to the YMCA Aquatic Center. It seems that there are a lot of problems with some of the pools, and I'm wondering if this is due to poor engineering or poor workmanship or both.
It seems like the parts are not available and if they are they take forever to get here. Many of us drive quite a way to use the facilities, only to find they are closed for repairs.
So should we call every day to see if the pools are open or just waste our gas and time?
KAROL ASHER
Naches