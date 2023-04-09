To the editor — I like the idea of passenger train service in Central Washington. I really do. But then I also like the idea of the Big Rock Candy Mountain, Santa Claus and the Easter bunny. But I also know that none of these ideas are true.
People need to remember that the tracks that passenger trains would have to operate on are private property, owned by the BNSF Railroad. BNSF only runs eastbound trains on the tracks that run through the Yakima Valley, so any passenger trains going toward Seattle from the Tri-Cities or Yakima would have to be able to pull off the mainline on a side track to let the BNSF freight train through.
The passenger train supporters talk about a train ride being a quick trip to Seattle, but that does not include the time that passenger trains would have to wait.
Hopefully the government quits spending our tax dollars in support of this unfeasible dream.
CARL HURLBURT
Cherry Hill