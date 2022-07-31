To the editor — The Republican Party presents itself as a defender of individual liberty, but it has become a party of denial.
Climate change? Not a serious problem. I do not recall Dan Newhouse ever even mentioning it. He invokes science only when it backs his predetermined position.
Energy independence? Drill more oil wells instead of focusing on renewable sources of local energy.
No evidence of 2020 election fraud? No matter, change the voting laws so that if your candidate loses, you can throw out the results.
An insurrection at the U.S. Congress? Merely overly enthusiastic tourists.
Rights for women and minorities? None that are important. They’ve never been mistreated or discriminated against.
Separation of church and state? The writers of the Constitution (who were not all Christian and certainly not in agreement about the form of the Christian religion — see the history of Rhode Island) didn’t know what they were doing, according to Republican dogma.
It appears that no matter what happens in this world, many Republicans think it is the result of some sort of diabolical conspiracy, although the conspiracy theories are enormously complicated and quite frankly improbable. An application of Ockham’s Razor (principle of simplicity) would greatly benefit the political process.
EDWARD BIRGE
Yakima