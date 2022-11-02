To the editor — Election 2022 is another test of democracy in America. My hope is that reason, accountability, truth and integrity return to the electoral process.
It has been so disheartening to see the decline of our great experiment where civil discourse and a vigorous debate of ideas and possible solutions has been reduced to slandering or denigrating opposing candidates or political parties. Sadly, we have become a nation that no longer believes in civics classes or history as part of a student's curriculum.
Instead, celebrity, paranoia and conspiracy theories promulgated in the tweet world and social media have greater sway than the solid precedents of good governance. I hope all Republicans and Democrats remember that working together is still the best course forward to solve the many problems facing our great nation and I pray that some degree of integrity returns to the political advertising we are being deluged with on a daily basis.
MARIAN ENDICOTT
Moxee