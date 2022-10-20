To the editor — When I see the photo of the auto pay station coming soon to downtown, here's what I see: 192 multiplied by however many surfaces (five?). That's how many tags can be added to our downtown-scape.
Nothing for shared public use seems to be safe. Not a picnic table or ... take a look at the shell of the pay phone near the Salvation Army store on Sixth Avenue.
Until we make erasure of vandal tags a priority, I'm against adding hundreds of fresh, new, vulnerable surfaces, especially downtown.
VICKI RODGERS
Yakima