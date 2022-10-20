Feb. 6 | Graffiti abatement
Joshua Viveros, City of Yakima code compliance officer, paints over graffiti on a fence in the alley between the 800 blocks of North Fourth Street and North Third Street Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — When I see the photo of the auto pay station coming soon to downtown, here's what I see: 192 multiplied by however many surfaces (five?). That's how many tags can be added to our downtown-scape.

Nothing for shared public use seems to be safe. Not a picnic table or ... take a look at the shell of the pay phone near the Salvation Army store on Sixth Avenue.

Until we make erasure of vandal tags a priority, I'm against adding hundreds of fresh, new, vulnerable surfaces, especially downtown.

VICKI RODGERS

Yakima