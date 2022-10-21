To the editor — I was disappointed to hear of the Yakima City Council's 4-3 vote at their Oct. 11 meeting to add parking fees to the downtown. The repercussions of such a decision will have long-lasting effects for our downtown core small businesses and their employees.
We are not yet fully recovered from the economic crunch that COVID has placed on our small-business community. Adding parking fees to the mix is like adding salt to the wound.
Surely there are other funding mechanisms the city could look to. After all, the federal infrastructure package has sent $8.6 billion to Washington state. I have not seen any information regarding the allowance of a two-hour free concept to ease the pain.
With a 4-3 vote I would think the council and the city manager would want to revisit this decision and do more homework on funding and grants to alleviate the costs to maintain our roads and parking lots without placing the cost squarely on the downtown retail customers we are trying to attract.
JOHN THOMAS
Yakima