To the editor -- The sign reads, “Harman Center at Gailleon Park.” I can see the center, but where is the park?

I used to think that the park was the playing fields adjacent to Summitview Elementary School, but those fields have been closed to the public. What is the justification of closing the playing fields to the public? There used to be a gate from the parking lot of the center to the fields, but it has been closed off. Where is one from the neighborhood supposed to go to fly a kite, or play Frisbee, or football?

To close the fields off during school hours makes sense to me -- to keep predators away from the children -- but what about the rest of the time? In this era of smart phones, physical exercise is even more important than before, yet the opportunities to exercise without having to pay seem to be dwindling.

If there is no Gailleon Park, then the sign should be changed to reflect that.

SCOTT HOLMAN

Yakima