To the editor — I would like to thank the City Council for passing a proclamation making parents the primary stakeholders in their children's education in February.

I encourage other school districts to also pass a resolution making parents the primary stakeholders in their children's education. Studies show that children with involved parents are more likely to have higher grades and test scores, attend school regularly and have better social skills.

Many parents and community members presented a resolution to the West Valley School District that would affirm parents as primary stakeholders in their children's education, and I encourage them to pass the resolution making parents the primary stakeholders in their children's education.

HEATHER HARRISON

Yakima