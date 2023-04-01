Parents’ Bill of Rights? Sounds OK until you see who supports it and why.
HR 5, the Parents Bill of Rights, has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a March 22 op-ed in the Spokesman-Review by Sean V. O’Brien, Eastern Washington director of the right-wing Washington Policy Center (WPC). Reading the “five pillars of HR 5,” one senses that in normal times this legislation, though unnecessary, would seem quite innocent. But these aren’t normal times and the second pillar, “Parents have the right to be heard,” is being greatly debased by many Republicans.
Perhaps the greatest evidence HR 5 is bad legislation is that MAGA Republicans and House of Representatives Republicans enthusiastically support it, including Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Liberty Lake City Councilman Chris Cargill, O’Brien’s WPC predecessor.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and like-minded white parents use it to legitimize their restrictions on what can be taught — in particular, their ban on honest instruction of U.S. racial history. They treat students of color as invisible with no regard for negative effects on them.
Actions by DeSantis as governor and many white parents at school board meetings reek of white supremacism and prospects of Iranian-style morality police.
NORM LUTHER
Spokane