To the editor — What are we going to do? We need palliative care and hospice in our town.

Why is palliative care both at Memorial and Heartlinks so understaffed that they cannot serve their community? We have Cottage in the Meadow for hospice, thank goodness. But what about those who need palliative care?

Palliative care is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family. Palliative care is provided by a specially trained team of doctors, nurses and other specialists who work together with a patient’s other doctors to provide an extra layer of support.

It is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness, and it can be provided along with curative treatment. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family.

Is there incentive for those graduating high school and community college to pursue jobs in social work and nursing. What can we all do to improve our health care system here? Desperately seeking some answers.

CHRIS SCHOTT

Yakima