To the editor -- I read Theresa Cunningham’s letter (Sept. 12) and quote part of what she asked. “… for inflicting so much pain, terror and grief on so many people and causing the deaths of so many? We will never know the extent of the damage he caused.” She was referring to President Joe Biden and the withdrawal of American troops and allies from Afghanistan.
Had she not mentioned President Biden’s name, I would have thought she was referring to ex-President Donald Trump. Biden had to make very tough decisions but also saved thousands of lives. He has taken responsibility for mistakes made in that operation.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan involved the rescue of many of our own people and allies from a foreign country under unexpected and extremely dangerous circumstances.
The Jan. 6 insurrection was a planned murderous attack on our own democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. It was incited by Trump and carried out by his American domestic terrorists. Hardly a comparison!
For four years, Trump lied about many things but most egregiously about the severity of the pandemic. He refused to listen to scientists, peddled quack cures and had super-spreader events. More than half a million of our citizens died from COVID, yet not once did Trump take any responsibility for their deaths. Where is the outrage about that?
ANNE ANNA
Yakima