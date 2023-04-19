To the editor — H&H Furniture and Norm's of Yakima recently announced they were closing their doors. These are two very different businesses with different histories that each decided they could no longer make a buck in downtown Yakima. All while the Yakima City Council, led on this issue by Councilman Soneya Lund, is planning to charge for parking downtown.
It seems a sparkling new business is opening every week around the Valley Mall or near Costco or in West Valley. But the downtown is becoming a bunch of government buildings, specialty retailers like Ron's Coin and Collectibles and the Orion Cinema, small service businesses and a handful of restaurants that cater to that crowd. Even the Yakima Herald-Republic has sold its parking lot, is trying to sell its building and many of its employees work from home.
In my opinion, after much research, I think downtown parking will probably never turn a profit. Yet the City Council is about to implement it and make it even tougher for small businesses to survive downtown.
That's unfortunate.
BRUCE SMITH
Yakima