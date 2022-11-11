To the editor — The Yakima City Council will be studying a proposed plan to bring back a known failed plan of charging for parking downtown.
The management is desperate to find revenue to help fill in the empty spaces in their budget.
The cost of the program, if it is approved, will not generate enough to be of any meaningful benefit and it will only drive otherwise paying customers away from businesses who are already suffering from the disaster of COVID.
Why punish them further?
Retail space is growing farther out on the west side of town, where there are new subdivisions growing like wildfire.
With that growth comes higher incomes, allowing for more discretionary spending.
Parking fees may well be the lynchpin that causes businesses to follow Horace Greeley’s “Go west, young man, go west” mantra.
While there most likely is a plan, I have not seen any presented to we, the public, the ones paying for it.
Council members, please consider the long-term negative effects charging for parking will have on core downtown businesses.
RON ANDERSON
Yakima