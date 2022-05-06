To the editor — On Sunday morning, my husband and I took our 2 1/2-year-old granddaughter to Volunteer Park in Selah. It was a beautiful, sunny day, and there were many children at the park. Volunteer Park is a wonderful park for small children because it is safe; toys designed with safety in mind. The toys are perfect for small children, like our granddaughter as well as slightly older children.

Then we noticed a father had come into the park area with a pistol in the waistband of his pants.

I understand freedoms and the right to open carry, but there is a thing called common sense. A playground, with over 50 small children in attendance, is an inappropriate place for a firearm. It is unconscionable for an adult to bring a pistol to a playground. Accidents happen and something could have occurred.

One should be able to take a child out for a fun outing and not have to worry about this type of possible danger. Families should be able to feel safe and secure in this type of venue.

I hope this man sees this letter and will think twice about coming to Volunteer Park with his weapon. My husband and I made the choice to leave because it was a very uncomfortable and unsafe situation for children.

MARY L. FISHBACK

Selah