To the editor -- Which crisis is keeping you up at night? The climate crisis, the COVID pandemic crisis, the gun violence crisis, the voting rights suppression crisis, the demise of democracy crisis? All of the above or none?
Addressing these crises depends on selfishness, avarice, corruption and need for power to be overcome by ethical people of good will, compassion, and reason to follow the facts and vigorously act on them.
I think about all these crises and often focus on one. Right now I don’t see any one more crucial than another. The news is full of extraordinary people taking positive steps to solve monumental problems, but will it be enough for the survival of our country and the planet? Complacency is no longer an option.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima