Outstanding teachers help Toppenish kids succeed
To the editor — Three great teachers at Toppenish CATS Remote is all that a student needs.
With over 200 students working online with the support of and knowledge of over 90 years in education including myself, these three teachers not only serve as student advisers, but also as advocates.
With countless hours above and beyond a typical work schedule week, they will do anything to help a student.
I have witnessed how they serve others in need. As the program director/principal, I have been amazed at how we come together for the good of all students.
Compassion and understanding go a long way in a program like this and I want to acknowledge them for all their hard work and commitment to the Toppenish CATS Remote online program.
Every student in this program is very fortunate to have Mr. Cruz Gonzales, Mr. Frank Chandler and Mr. Jesus Sandoval.
Each year these three men create the best learning-environment school that I am proud to work in.
ROBERT ROYBAL
Toppenish