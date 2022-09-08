Our freedoms are at stake this November — vote
To the editor — It is real! Democracy, our Constitution and our freedoms as we know them today are at severe risk.
Yes, inflation is high, and yes, gas is still expense. Those are temporary hardships we have faced throughout our history.
But today the severe risks posed by leaders in the MAGA cult will have everlasting consequences if not stopped.
Don’t take for granted what we have achieved over our history — it can be destroyed as fast as lightning.
We are at a perilous time. As a nation, do we want to give in to a minority which evokes violent methods, speaks lies and conspiracies? Do we just accept authoritarian rule, or stand up, speak up and say no more?
It’s time to settle our differences, stop the madness, create a unified front together, not as Democrats, independents or Republicans, but as Americans. We can resolve our policy differences, be a beacon of light once again.
If we let things slip, our dream of a more perfect union will fade and perish. The world needs us to stop the madness, to lead for all. We must take care of our delicate democracy and work together for the dream.
Our survival and our freedom are on the ballot. Vote!
STEVE GAULKE
Tieton