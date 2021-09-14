To the editor -- To President Joe Biden and his administration. You have bungled and botched everything you have touched. No other president or administration has caused so much havoc in such a short time.
From letting in thousands of immigrants across the southern border to leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan. Not to mention all the military weapons that were also left behind and are now in the hands of the Taliban. Now you want to grant lifetime welfare to those you are transporting into this country. What?
You are not taking care of Americans who already rightfully live here. Many of our veterans, who fought for this country, are homeless and do not receive adequate medical care. We have thousands of homeless due to various reasons in the streets. What about these people?
You have no idea who might be among those you are letting into this country nor do you seem to care. Our house of liberty and freedom that we Americans have lived in is being destroyed one brick at a time.
PAT VICKERS
Cowiche