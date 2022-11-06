To the editor — I am writing this before the results of the midterm election are known. This election will determine the future of our beloved country.
Whether we continue to strive to be a vibrant democracy based on truth and integrity or head toward an autocracy run by people who do not govern on behalf of the interests of its citizens we will know in a few days.
I am fearful but hopeful that people saw beyond their immediate problems and concerns and looked at the big picture, for without a democratic system of government nothing else will matter.
I want to thank all the rational and informed citizens who did their civic duty by supporting worthy candidates and voting in this election. I want to thank those who presently have positions in the government who have been faithful to the oath they have taken and work for the betterment of all. I want to thank the many journalists who seek out the truth and inform us every day through print and reliable networks. I want to thank all the people who interact with me to enrich my life.
Let us hope we continue toward a more equitable and compassionate America.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima