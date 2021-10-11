To the editor -- By the time the Taino of Haiti discovered Columbus in 1492, their culture had been flourishing in the Caribbean for 1,500 years or more. As he noted in his journal to Queen Isabella, "They do not carry arms ... they should be good servants."
Yes! Director of sales! Sword and abacus brandished! Shilling the export-import "Colombian Exchange" between "new" and "old" world, featuring the slaughter/enslavement of new citizens. Priests and pandemics to the new, gold to the old. An international Piggly Wiggly, marketing any thing/body of value.
Cha-ching!
The Monroe Doctrine of 1823 decreed that shares in the combination could only be held by us. Thus, impoverished workers on plantations and mines controlled by the local ruling plutocracy and juntas, muscled by American politicians, corporations, military.
The capstone was laid in 1870 by Lorenzo Dow Baker when he offloaded a schooner of bananas onto the Boston docks, pocketing a profit of 1,000%. Bingo! The mobster franchises, "banana republic," were trademarked.
A horseback roundup won't address our current Haitian border crisis. Maya Angelou observed, "History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be relived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again."
It's the Pottery Barn rule: "You break it, you ..."
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley