To the editor — Once again our country faces more horrific hate crimes. In Buffalo, N.Y., 10 innocent Black lives were senselessly taken and three injured by an 18-year-old white male who embraces white supremacy. By his own admission his hatred was fueled by an ideology of political extremism, hate groups, social media platforms and certain so-called "news networks."

Hate crimes against non-white, non-Christian, immigrant and LGBTQ communities have risen sharply. Trump and right wing extremists continue to allege victimization of white people and the call for vengeance. They have promoted the Big Lie and endorsed violence to overthrow legal elections.

Without proof, extremist legislators make false accusations and practice name-calling, using “pedophile” and “groomers of children” to describe political opponents. Shameful juvenile behavior, incivility and disrespect for colleagues with differing opinions have become the norm of the far right caucus. Bipartisan legislation for the good of our country seems to be off the table.

A younger generation is watching this spectacle and how we respond to it. We bear a responsibility to strongly condemn this despicable behavior. We must hold Trump and any individuals promoting lies and hatred legally accountable for the violence and hate crimes they help to create.

ANNE ANNA

Yakima