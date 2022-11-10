To the editor — By way of introducing a clearer view of a pattern within society, there is a maxim circulating in modern American: "It is not against the law to be poor, but it might as well be."
A recent study of housing construction in the country elucidates this quote. House builders nearly unanimously report that constructing smaller homes that sell for around $300,000 is not profitable.
They don't do it because they barely break even. Builders need financial support in the dollars-and-cents world of business. In the 1950s, 70% of new houses were under 1,400 square feet. Today the total is 7%. The industry reports that many towns and regions have laws against building smaller houses.
There is a need for affordable single units free of multiple bedroom requirements. Yet many do not want to live near single-dwelling housing.
Our culture and economic systems contribute to homelessness by not seeking to supply affordable smaller housing. Our attitudes reinforce this pattern. We have forced people into long-term marginality and sometimes crime.
Thus the expression. "It is not against the law to be poor, but it might as well be."
STEVE POFF
Ellensburg