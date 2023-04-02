To the editor — Yankees like to stereotype Southerners as a bit regressive.
Surely, they don’t have the respect for individual rights that we hold.
This makes it hard to explain why a Google search for “garbage pickup for the disabled” turns up results from Southern towns and nothing for Yakima.
Thousands of Yakima homeowners whose 96-gallon trash bins have been in their alleys for decades have just learned that they now must haul them to the street for pickup.
The city apparently made no plan for accommodating the disabled or elderly, despite the Americans with Disabilities Act’s requirements.
City officials don’t respond to questions sent to them by taxpayers.
Callers get as many conflicting answers as the number of Yakima city employees they contact.
Maybe the city administrator and legal eagles should look at what Nashville, Tenn. does — https://tinyurl.com/hz7r3mk5
Or Charlotte, N.C. — https://tinyurl.com/4446htcb
Or DeKalb County, Ga. — https://tinyurl.com/yvhsj4by
Of course, a lot of Northern cities do it, too. Milwaukee and Racine, Wis., are good examples.
Most cities understand that the ADA requires reasonable accommodation or reasonable adjustments to allow disabled residents to enjoy all city services.
Your turn, Yakima.
BEN ARNOLD
Yakima