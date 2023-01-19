To the editor — Great article by R. Pawlicki on "manning up" this past Sunday but it lacked critical information to help men get help.
There are great organizations for boys, teens and men to find a safe place to grow into the men he described. Boys to Men, Mankind Project, Journeymen and Men Engage, among other international organizations, along with local men’s groups at your favorite church or fellowship center are a few options to help men deal with their issues and isms. They provide a safe and nonjudgmental space, along with mentoring and initiation into the world of emotionally mature men in the 21st century.
DAVID THOMPSON
Yakima