To the editor — I read your July 14 article “Yakima Valley orchard owners settle lawsuit, to pay $500,000 in back wages.”
This “settlement” is the worst of all outcomes. L&I was able to levy a huge fine without having to prove that a rule was broken.
Whether or not the foreign H2A workers picked 0.5 bins per hour, as the farmer contends, or 0.85 bins per hour as L&I contends, should be a simple mathematical calculation based on the harvest time and production records for the years of inquiry.
According to your article, L&I chose to ignore the farmer’s actual data, and used a rate that would have produced more total bins than the farmer says he picked. So, where does the farmer now find the half-million dollars? If he did not pick what L&I says he did, then he has no income to provide $500,000.
Our own operation faces this issue every day for every picker. Picker production varies with pickers’ skill levels, weather, fruit load on the trees. If a picker picks short of the bins required to exceed the minimum wage rate, then minimum wage rate must be used. Simple, but costly to manage on an everyday basis.
ROBERT ALLEN
Tieton