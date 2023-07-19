To the editor — Re: July 14 Yakima Herald-Republic article, "Orchard pays $500,000 in back wages"
I feel so sorry for the family that was run over by L&I — this really did hit a nerve as I also was threatened, intimidated and lied to by them.
No one complained to L&I — they took it upon themselves to fine and punish these hardworking people to prove their self-importance. When L&I was given proof they were wrong, they disregarded it totally — would not listen to reason or explanation even though they have no idea what they are talking about.
It is sad that this grower had to settle — not because he was wrong, but because he would have paid more to fight the fine. L&I can carry on forever at no cost.
Although L&I claims to be looking out for safety — health and security of workers — this is a joke.
If they had a clue, they would understand employers value their employees and pay them the best they can. It's too hard to find employees.
Who controls these power-hungry people? Employers have nowhere to go for help.
Sad there are no politicians who are willing to step in.
G. WOLFF
Yakima