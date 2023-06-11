To the editor — I made the mistake of opening the May 31 edition of your newspaper. I found the bit of data I needed, but noticed two opinion pieces which need some rebuttal.
First, the Bridges letter about EVs: There is no doubt that EVs increase electrical demand. The more there are, the more electricity that must be supplied. That is over and above the current demand.
Our Green New Deal folks insist that fossil-fueled electric generation be shut down. And hydroelectric, too, to save the salmon. My notice from Pacific Power says they get 64.4% of their power from those sources. It's clear that adding demand while reducing supply is a bad idea.
Second is the wind farm story. It brags about "clean energy." I spent years of my engineering career working on wind, solar and nuclear electrical supply options. Solar and wind do not have the capacity to replace the fossil and hydro sources. Nuclear does have the capacity, and if that is what you really want, we need to get busy building new plants now.
Or maybe we should rethink this notion that "global warming" is at our doorstep?
ROBERT ALLEN
Tieton