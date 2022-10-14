To the editor — Local opponents of solar farming are using outdated arguments against a crop with a growing demand. They claim the land will be lost to agricultural uses. “Yakima will change forever.”
The USDA’s website on solar farming suggests the opposite.
“Agrivoltaics is the use of land for both agriculture and solar photovoltaic energy generation. Solar grazing is a variation where livestock graze in and around solar panels.”
Ironically, opponents of electric vehicles (often the same people) wonder how we can produce the power needed as we transition to EVs.
Again, the answer is as close as the open fields of Yakima County.
Electrical Contractor magazine spelled out our advantages in a 2019 article. “Farmland, especially if it’s located within a mile or two of an existing utility substation, could be seen as ideal; it usually is flat and unobstructed and has plentiful exposure to sunlight.”
We have abundant sunshine and a robust energy grid, developed decades ago for our hydropower system in the Northwest. We are perfectly positioned.
Both Electrical Contractor magazine and the USDA website point out another huge advantage. Farmers who diversify into another commodity — solar-generated electricity — stabilize their income.
Everybody in Yakima wins when that happens.
J.D. EDWARDS
Yakima