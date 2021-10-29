211024-yh-news-standown-2.jpg
Military veterans wait in line for boots, socks, jackets and other clothing at the 22nd annual Stand Down and Veterans Benefit Fair Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Once again, DAR stands up for Stand Down

To the editor -- The 22nd Annual Veterans Benefit Fair and Stand Down sponsored by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition was extraordinary in that so many entities came together to serve our veteran population.

For the 13th year, the Narcissa Whitman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was in charge of the distribution of approximately 3,500 pounds of used clothing. Many hands make light work and that includes donations by Bernd Moving Systems, Yakima Secure Storage, Pride Polymers and Shields Bag & Printing Co., and many hours by volunteers and members of Narcissa Whitman. The Veterans Coalition is to be commended for another successful program.

JILL SCOTT

Yakima