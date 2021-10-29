Once again, DAR stands up for Stand Down
To the editor -- The 22nd Annual Veterans Benefit Fair and Stand Down sponsored by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition was extraordinary in that so many entities came together to serve our veteran population.
For the 13th year, the Narcissa Whitman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was in charge of the distribution of approximately 3,500 pounds of used clothing. Many hands make light work and that includes donations by Bernd Moving Systems, Yakima Secure Storage, Pride Polymers and Shields Bag & Printing Co., and many hours by volunteers and members of Narcissa Whitman. The Veterans Coalition is to be commended for another successful program.
JILL SCOTT
Yakima