To the editor -- The Olympic Oath is taken by the athletes, judges, coaches and officials participating in these stellar competitive events. This oath upholds competition “without doping, cheating or discrimination” and pledges “respect for Olympism, honor of teams and making the world a better place through sport.”
Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a controversial heart medication, which should have resulted her disqualification from Olympic participation. Instead, the International Olympic Committee, via president Thomas Bach allowed her to compete.
When Kamila literally floundered into fourth place and was publicly treated harshly by her coach, a chain reaction of anguish was seen by all top skating contenders which Bach called “disturbing.” It was dreadful to see the destruction of such a young vulnerable athlete who was failed by the adults around her. She should not have been in this position.
I found this scenario more than “disturbing,” but rather unacceptable. I emailed NBC at wnbc.viewermail@nbcuni.com. Perhaps as the media vehicle for Olympic coverage, they might remind the IOC that in the future the Olympic Oath might be remembered, “honored” and “respected.”
MARY REYNOLDS
Selah