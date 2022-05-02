To the editor — May is Older Americans Month; this year’s theme is "Age My Way."

Most seniors agree that Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way” would be lyrics of their lives. We've seen history unroll before us on the nightly news, participated in elections, fought in unpopular wars, watched the attack of Sept. 11, to COVID. We plan to age with the same curiosity, enthusiasm, community involvement and eyes on current events.

Washington state has given us a wonderful gift of options. We benefit from evidence-based programs promoting wellness and aging in place, to receiving services in our own homes, well-regulated adult family homes, assisted living facilities or nursing homes. Over a period of years, Washington state has been highly ranked nationally for services to seniors and the disabled by AARP’s Scorecard.

Most choose to remain in their own homes as long as possible. To close with Dorothy’s wise words from "The Wizard of Oz:" “There's No Place Like Home.”

If you need information of available services for your seniors, please call SE WA ALTC 509-469-0500.

KATHY MEDFORD

State Council on Aging