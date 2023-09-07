Old article digs up some dusty memories
To the editor — I found an article from 2016 about an Ellensburg museum displaying 4 million-year-old deer bones found in North America and that they were the oldest known.
My brother and I found deer bones in north Franklin County (skull and neck, arms, evidence of predation) in 1997 thought to be 7 million years old. Article in Spokane Valley Herald even made East Coast newspapers.
It was a week after Kennewick man and Jim Chatters was a busy guy. As a 17-year-old I was able to excavate the findings with brother, father and Jim. Went to Jim’s home, saw Kennewick man and worked with our findings.
He likely still has it all, as I’m reminded often by my mother that it was placed in her best Tupperware, and she wants it back. Haha.
RICHARD GILMORE
Terrebonne, Ore.