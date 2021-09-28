To the editor -- A friend recently complained that I was guilty of blatant hyperbole when I compared Trumpism to the rise of the Nazis in Germany about 90 years ago.
On further reflection, and without gin on my team, I must admit that she was correct.
True, both movements, through violent insurrection, sought to bring down a democratic government and replace it with a racist, fascist, autocratic regime.
And no doubt, both vilified and intimidated the free press, the courts, all opposition parties or individuals, especially any apostate.
Both invoked nationalism, whiny victimization and incessant lies.
But Hitler's early devotes wore brown shirts with black arm bands, vastly different than the red hats and occasional caveman costume favored by Trump's followers.
Furthermore the, the long gun of choice for the early Nazis was a clunky bolt action rifle, nothing like the Kalishnikov-style, lightweight, rapid fire, high capacity, assault weapon so prized by Trump's citizen soldiers.
So, yes my friend, they're not the same at all. I'm guilty of hyperbole in the first degree.
BRUCE BALL
Yakima