‘School is Out, Summer is Here’ event was a success
To the editor — On July 13, OIC of Washington hosted a community event titled, “School is Out, Summer is Here.” The purpose was to celebrate and appreciate the families and community partners who aid in making it possible for youths and adults alike to participate in OIC activities and services. It was a grand success!
On behalf of OIC, I would like to acknowledge, extend sincere gratitude and say thank-you to the following for their contribution to making this a fun event: all the great staff of OIC; CEO Anthony Peterson and Finance team; Nicholas Troy and AB Foods; Paul Tabayoyan of Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of Yakima County; DJ Ruiz; VJ Jumpers; Phoenix Security; Wal-Mart; Target; Yakama Nation Nak Nu We Sha Program; and the private donors who contributed to the prize pool through the gifting of Mercy Movie gift cards and Franklin Pool passes for youth and families; and to the community members who brought their families to break bread with us.
With all of your presence, you made a great evening possible for a lot of individuals and we look forward to next year’s event.
MARYROSE GONZALEZ
Civic Engagement & Advocacy
Yakima