To the editor — Recently, while visiting my parents in Yakima, I noticed a lump in my breast. My father, a physician, thought it might be significant. Dr. John Boucher, a retired surgeon and friend of my father, agreed and was able to arrange an expedited work-up at 'Ohana Mammography Center.
I’m writing to express my gratitude for the kind, competent and efficient care that I received at 'Ohana. Although the tests proved that I have cancer, it allowed me to cut short my visit and return to my home in Minnesota for further management. Had 'Ohana not been so skillful and cooperative, I would have spent the rest of my Yakima visit in a state of anxiety or, possibly, have cut it short unnecessarily.
Thank you, staff at 'Ohana — especially Tammy, Dr. Boucher and Dr. David Stepanek.
MOLLY TWISS EVANS
Minneapolis