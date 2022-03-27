To the editor -- Imagine coming home to the threat of death. Losing your real estate equity and your parents are worried about their retirement. Your kids' wellbeing is no longer assured.

Sounds like dystopia? Someone else's problem?

Nope, it's in your backyard. The Yakima Training Center has contaminated the drinking water and wells of its neighbors in East Selah. There is no sense of urgency from YTC, the Army or our elected officials over the deadly chemicals, like PFAS, that have been found in alarmingly high numbers in drinking water.

Neighbors can't drink, bathe or cook with their water, yet nothing from the city or state has been done.

Filters cost thousands of dollars. The Army only accepts one lab's tests. The makers of the chemicals are being sued by over 30 others. Why are they still being used?

Yakima, it's time to get to know your neighbor and stand up for what is right. It's time to hold DuPont and the like accountable. It's time to put pressure on Rep. Dan Newhouse, our senators and governor to act, and act quickly.

Lives and livelihoods are at stake.

KATHERINE MILLER

Yakima