To the editor — Our local law enforcement should be commended for its actions on the day of the Jan. 24 shootings at the Nob Hill Circle K.
Local law enforcement moved in immediately to contain the crime scene and with S.W.A.T acted to apprehend the perpetrator. It was only determined later that the individual had taken his life.
Though it has been well over a month since the incident, the issues of mass shootings and community relations with law enforcement are still major points of concern. This letter is not meant to ignore the grievous acts that have been committed by law enforcement. Personally, I have experienced many unfortunate events including being yelled at by a sheriff’s deputy for asking for directions in a county courthouse. These events are not on par with incidents involving people being killed, but they did serve to undermine my confidence in law enforcement.
To fully understand the scope of the issue of community relations with police, one must look at the whole record of law enforcement, however, and see the many times that they have acted to protect our community.
Regarding the events of the Circle K shootings, law enforcement moved in immediately to protect and serve.
CARLOS MENDEZ
Yakima