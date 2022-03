To the editor -- Kudos to Officer Hampton and a woman officer from the Yakima Police Department for their compassion shown to toward my grandson when he was involved in a traffic accident a short time ago.

The officers were very concerned with the people at the accident, making sure they were OK. During this emotional time, they were attentive to their job, and the genuine concern that was shown to my grandson was greatly appreciated.

Thank you, officers.

LINDA TREPANIER

Yakima