To the editor -- Driving north on 88th Avenue to the stop sign at the intersection with Summitview, there is insufficient sight distance of the eastbound lane of Summitview.
Cars on 88th must advance past the stop sign to the edge of or into Summitview for a clear view to safely proceed onto Summitview. Cars passing on Summitview are uncomfortably close.
If I read the code or design recommendation correctly, drivers at an intersection should have a 445-foot clear view of the eastbound lane of Summitview. We do not have this view by stopping at the sign on 88th. There is a row of arborvitae blocking the view.
In my opinion, this is a dangerous intersection.
JIM NICHOLS
Yakima