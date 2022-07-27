To the editor — While reading your editorial by Dean Ridings, the CEO of the trade association for newspapers, I was taken aback. He asks us to join him in protecting access to objective, quality reporting and to ensure that Thomas Jefferson's fear of a democracy without robust journalism never comes to pass.
Aside from his obvious bias, what is his definition of objective reporting? All of you are blaming big technology for your struggle and begging for help. When is the last time you printed a column from even a moderate columnist such as George Will or Kathleen Parker?
Objective journalism? Maybe if you were to balance your current selections with moderate and objective columnists, you would find more support. I'm sure Thomas Jefferson would approve.
KATHY MILLER PARRISH
Zillah