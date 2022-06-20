To the editor — Saying they are horrified by mass shootings, then only offering thoughts and prayers, is the height of hypocrisy. Almost as bad as saying guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Passing it off as a mental health problem.

People suffering from mental health issues who don’t have a gun don’t shoot people. Ninety percent of us can make the connection for wanting universal background checks.

We’re being held hostage by the NRA spreading fears guns will be taken away from us and giving campaign money to powerful politicians. Inferring guns are needed for a Second Amendment remedy to keep the government in line.

Free markets underprice or overprice products at any given time, but over the long haul it gets it right. If there are fair and regular elections, democracies work the same way — over the long haul voters get it right. No need for guns.

It’s time for Republican lawmakers to tell the truth — passing gun regulations isn’t even close to nullifying the Second Amendment. Long ago, we figured out making laws against yelling “fire” in a crowded theater didn’t nullify the First Amendment.

At election time, gun safety needs to become a deciding issue whether to vote for a candidate.

DON HINMAN

Yakima