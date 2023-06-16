To the editor — My first Sunday school memory is of wool tights and a Jesus cartoon. Although Jesus was white-skinned and spoke English (he surely was not white, and probably spoke Aramaic), he included everyone around him: the little children, the lepers, the sick, the poor, the weak.
Being a Christian means being inclusive. There was even a song to sing along to. "Yes! Jesus loves me!"
I was hooked. What a philosophy! I have made pilgrimages to just about every Christian holy site, studied the Bible and its languages, and even seen the Oberammergau, all six hours!
The problem with religion, though, is that you can twist it to justify your cruelty to others. Fascism, the imposition of one group's morality on others to obtain social control, often derives its authority from religion.
This editorial board consistently recommends we vote for Christian conservative politicians, the anti-LGBTQ+, anti-choice, anti-books ones, then writes a PRIDE month elegy trashing the actions of the Trumpy Christian right. Yet, the Herald still lacks the spinal cord to clarify "Republican" (underscore, exclamation point) politicians.
Fascism isn't hard to see coming. Unfortunately, with fascist dictatorships, history tells us standing up to fascism late is the same as never.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima