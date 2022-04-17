To the editor -- An estimated 120,000 Washingtonians are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease -- and nearly 300,000 family members are supporting their loved ones with dementia. It is vital that we create awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more of our community members in providing support to individuals and families impacted by this disease.

As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer and chairman for the Yakima Walk to End Alzheimer’s, I personally believe that everyone owes something to society and should "pay forward" some. My mother was diagnosed a couple of years ago and is now starting to show more advancement in her memory loss. That is why I volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association, to one day find a cure for this devastating disease.

During National Volunteer Month, I encourage you to join me in supporting people in our community facing dementia by becoming an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer. There are many ways to help: deliver local programs and services, join an event planning committee or raise your voice as an Alzheimer’s advocate.

Learn more by visiting alzwa.org/volunteer or calling 1-800-272-3900.

DONALD SWEET

Yakima