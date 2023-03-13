To the editor — It’s easy to grow up in Yakima believing local lore that the earth is flat. Community elders fear sending out three ships to see what lies beyond the horizon.
Example: the YH-R editorial board applauds raising the starting salary for county deputy prosecutors to fill eight vacancies that threaten our ability to process criminal cases.
And, the YH-R also notes county officials “might be onto another strategy that could also help.”
That brilliant strategy?
“(T)he county needs to work harder at emphasizing the benefits of living here, starting with the relatively low cost of living.”
County officials: Please note the YH-R’s astute observation: “... communities with sketchy reputations have a much harder time attracting qualified job applicants.”
In our typical flat-earth style, we ignore the obvious. Our county commissioners just spent millions in federal funds to beef up the law enforcement side of our local criminal justice system.
They spent maybe half a million bucks on the prosecution side of the system, IF we can fill all eight vacant positions. Big-I, Big-F.
We now have a bigger hammer, but not enough nails or lumber.
If the Santa Manda, LaDonda, and Kyla ever set sail, we will wait with bated breath.
EDWIN SUTHERLAND
Yakima