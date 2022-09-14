To the editor — Your Sunday. SEPTEMBER 11th, edition should be an embarrassment to everyone who works at your paper. There is no mention of the 9/11 attack on New York City's twin towers anywhere in the Sunday paper. How can you not acknowledge such a defining moment in U.S. history?
Yes, I see you finally put something in the Monday e-edition but that is like giving my wife an anniversary card the day after our anniversary. Also, the Sunday paper is a print edition that we read, not an e-edition that most of us old folks don’t bother with.
I don’t know how you could miss such an important story!
BILL WALLACE
Yakima