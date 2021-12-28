To the editor -- Partisanship -- I just cannot imagine how Democrats can be so one-sided.
I know of many liberals who refuse to wear masks. Republicans don't lie about COVID and neither did President Trump. Trump was the best leader this country has had since Reagan.
Biden is doing the exact opposite of what Trump did. Biden praised Trump recently for his haste in producing a COVID vaccine and Trump thanked him.
Whoever says that President Trump is a liar pretty much knows what a liar is.
BILL FRENCH
Yakima