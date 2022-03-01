To the editor -- As Gen. COVID's divisions bivouacked, we retaliated by:
Deciphering "epidemiology" as French slang meaning, "elitism."
Ambushing school board meetings with self-proclaimed patriots, hair aflame, wailing riffs on "Are we human? Or are we dancer?"
Hexing Lucifer's syringes.
Measuring social distancing just a kiss away, just a kiss away.
Decrying masks symbolic of woke wussyism.
Infiltrating social media with culture warriors who "... did my research."
Today, CDC is monitoring 10 variants of SARS-CoV-2 and assessing 18 recurring symptoms of "long" COVID.
We have yet to measure the impact of patient surges on stress and burnout of ICU doctors and nurses.
In December unvaccinated adults were about 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated and boostered.
Expect a three-year probable total of 1 million U.S coffins. Cannon fodder from the macabre battlefield of the unhinged. Unnecessary deaths, self-inflicted or willfully, arrogantly, cynically inflicted upon innocents.
Shame on the perpetrators. Shame on the country who tolerates and thus enables them.
Our national place of mind has conjured a "victory" so hollow you can hear the echo of morgue doors creaking and tolling out Taps. Gone the sun.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley