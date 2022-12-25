To the editor — Non-negotiable, the double-N word.
Why in the world would someone actually make that type of statement?
Without negotiation, wars would never end, divorce settlements would not exist and what to have for dinner would never be resolved.
Most people who would utter such ridiculousness must be suffering from a borderline personality disorder, doubt their personal ability to reach a logical shared consensus or believe themselves to be Napoleon.
These people must have never bought a used car, been to a flea market, witnessed a toddler manipulate his parents, purchased a home or told their teenagers to limit social media time.
Do they really feel they have more power than God, and can simply dictate conditions?
Effective leaders are the ones who can get others to champion their goals and believe it is their idea. It’s called shared leadership. If they simply try to bully, their organizations will ultimately fail.
Of course, those who wish to be perceived as hard-liners who feel THEIR beliefs are beyond reproach, might find that without compromise, “my way or the highway” gets to be a lonely road.
That’s my opinion! If you disagree, too bad, it’s NON-NEGOTIABLE.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima