To the editor — Yakima seems infatuated with restoring old neon signs.
Collectively, we’ve spent maybe a million bucks restoring nostalgic signs from around the Valley.
Our local museum devotes an entire section to restored neon. The Rotary Pavilion downtown once planned to exhibit more signs.
Last Friday morning, while reading the YH-R editorial on the 410 Restaurant and Cove Room sign, your description of the legendary bar patrons there enlightened me on why Yakima loves these signs.
They remind us of local politicians we’ve elected over the decades.
Full of gas, they appear brightest when they — and we — are lit.
RHEA CARSON
Yakima