To the editor — Last evening, I happened to catch one of County Commissioner Amanda McKinney’s campaign ads on TV. In it she touts, without going into detail, her many accomplishments.
What are her views and what has she done for the county? A sampling:
- She’s against ceding agricultural land to solar power farms, but is fine when it is sold to developers for a surf park, indicating that she thinks water, unlike land is an infinite resource.
- She’s thinks that environmental regulation is unimportant, as evidenced by her attitude that longtime Rocky Top residents should just deal with toxic waste being dumped in their back yards (courtesy, by the way, of a land sale by an outgoing county commissioner to a waste disposal company.)
- Best of all, she states that she has promoted transparency in county government, an audacious claim considering that the city, county and board of health were each forced to pay settlements in lawsuits stemming from private meetings about public business that resulted in the successful takeover of the county Board of Health.
I voted for Ms. McKinney in the last election. I regret that redistricting prevents me from voting against her in the current one.
CATHERINE LUDLOW
Yakima